NaBFID recruitment underway for 37 Officer posts till July 30 at nabfid.org
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabfid.org till July 30, 2024.
The National Bank for Financing, Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is currently accepting the online application process for recruitment to Officer posts (Analyst Grade) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabfid.org till July 30, 2024.
According to the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in August 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 Analyst Grade - Officer posts at NaBFID on Full Term Basis.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates should have attained the minimum age of 21 years and not crossed the maximum age of 32 years as on June 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.
Educational qualification: Post-graduate degree in relevant discipline. More details in the notification.
Candidates can check post-wise educational requirements, pay scale, essential qualifications, reservations/relaxations and other details in the notification linked below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
General/ EWS/ OBC candidates are required to apply an application fee of Rs 800 + applicable taxes/intimation charges; whereas SC/ST/PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs 100 + applicable taxes/intimation charges.
Steps to apply for NaBFID recruitment
Visit the official website nabfid.org
On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ tab
Click on the application link for ‘RECRUITMENT OF OFFICERS (ANALYST GRADE) IN NaBFID ON FULL TERM (REGULAR BASIS)’
Register yourself on the ibps portal and login
Fill out the form, upload documents and submit the completed form
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NaBFID Officer recruitment.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.