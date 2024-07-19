SSC CHSL answer key 2024 released at ssc.nic.in; submit suggestions by July 23
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, till July 23 by paying a fee of Rs 100 per suggestions. The exam was conducted from July 1 to 11, 2024.
“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 18.07.2024 (06.00PM) to 23.07.2024 (06.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 23.07.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download SSC CHSL answer key 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CHSL answer key 2024 link
Login to the portal and check the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
