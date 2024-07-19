RSMSSB Forest Guard 2020 DV schedule out; check details here
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Forest Guard 2020 document verification schedule. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 30, 2024. Applicants can fill up the form to appear for the DV round till July 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2646 vacancies.
Steps to download Forest Guard 2020 DV schedule
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Forest Guard 2020 DV schedule link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
