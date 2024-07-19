Rashtriya Indian Military College ( RIMC ) Dehradun (UK) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to Class 8th for July 2025 term. Students studying in or have passed class VII are eligible to apply till September 30, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2024.

“Filled-in application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates for Boys and Girls should be sent to the Asst. Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on or before 30.09.2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category, whereas Rs 555 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.