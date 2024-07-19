Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the admit card of the Main Examination for Junior Engineer, TES Gr.-V(A) & TES V(B) (Advt. No.09/2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25, 2024.

Here’s the JE Mains exam schedule 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download JE Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the E-Admit Card link Click on the Junior Engineer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JE Mains 2024 admit card.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.