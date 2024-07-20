HPCL recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for GM, Sr Manager, SO and other posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hindustanpetroleum.com.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will close the online application window for recruitment to various posts of Senior Officer, General Manager, Chief Manager and others today, July 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at hindustanpetroleum.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from UR, OBCNC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1180+GST, whereas the candidates from the reserved category are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for R&D Professional posts 2024
Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com
On the homepage, go to Careers—Job Openings
Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of R&D Professionals 2024-25”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.