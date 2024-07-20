The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final results of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website sbi.co.in . The interview was conducted in June 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5280 vacancies for Circle Based Officers in the State Bank of India.

Steps to download SBI CBO final result 2023

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the SBI CBO final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SBI CBO final results 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Objective type examination, a Screening of documents and a final physical Interview.