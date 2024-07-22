The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the Geologist and Assistant Mining Engineer exam 2024 today, July 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till August 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 posts out of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Geologist and 24 vacancies for the post of Assistant Mining Engineer. The exam date will be notified on the RPSC website in due course of time.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: (i) Post Graduate Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by Law in India OR Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines and applied Geology, Dhanbad or a qualification declared equivalent by the Govt. (ii) Degree in Mining Engineering from a University established by law in India. OR (iii) AMIE (Mining Engineering) part A&B of Institution of Engineers. OR (iv) Diploma in Mining Engineering from the Indian School of Mines & Applied Geology, Dhanbad.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for RPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Once live, click on the application link next to ‘Mines and Geology Dept Exam 2024’ Complete the Step 1 registration and login to proceed Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout