Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the online application process for various Group - C posts under Advt Number 07/2024 and Advt No 10/2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in till July 31, (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3134 posts in various Departments/Board/Corporation etc. in Group 6.

Vacancy Details

Group - C Commerce posts - 1296 vacancies

Group - C Steno posts - 1838 vacancies

Interested candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, application details, age limit, reservations/relaxations, job profile and other details in the official notification linked below:

Direct link to Advt No 07/2024 - Commerce.

Direct link to Advt No 10/2024 - Steno.

Steps to apply for HSSC Group-C posts

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Advt No 07/2024 or Advt No 10/2024 Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference