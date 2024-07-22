Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research ( JIPMER ) has commenced the online application window for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in JIPMER Puducherry. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in till August 19 (upto 4.30 PM).

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from September 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 209 vacancies, of which 169 vacancies are for Group B posts and 40 vacancies are for Group c posts. Eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1500 + transaction charges, whereas Rs 1200+ transaction charges is applicable to SC/ST category. The PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JIPMER recruitment 2024

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in Go to Jobs—Apply Online Link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Group B and C posts.