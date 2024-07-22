Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam ( JMLCCE 2023 ). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The JSSC JMLCCE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 455 vacancies. The registration for the exam was open from July 3 to August 3, 2023.

Steps to download JSSC admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Link to Download Admit card for Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Examination- 2023’ Now click ‘View Details’ and login to view admit card JSSC JMLCCE 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JSSC JMLCCE 2023 admit card.