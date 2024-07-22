The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the admit card release date for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts (Main) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in from August 21, 2024.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to September 4, 2024. A total of 246 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Audit and Accounts Mains admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Click on the Audit and Accounts Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test. Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main Examination and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.