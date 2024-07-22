The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) post in the Horticulture Directorate under the Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The written (objective) competitive examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Direct link to BHO exam schedule 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for the post of Vice Principal. The written exam will be conducted on August 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. Applicants can download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the exam.

Direct link to Vice Principal exam schedule 2024.