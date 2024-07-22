The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Engineering Assistant, Technical Attendant, Junior Quality Control Analyst, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com till August 21, 2024.

The computer based test is scheduled to be conducted in September 2024. The e-admit card will be released on September 10, 2024. The result is likely to be declared by the 3rd week of October 2024.

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, trade requirements, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and other information available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for Engineering Assistant and other posts

Visit the official website iocl.com On the homepage, click on “Requirement of Non-Executive Personnel in Refineries & Pipelines Division - 2024” under What’s New tab Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Non-Executive Personnel posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.