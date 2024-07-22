The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has announced the results of the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2024. Candidates can download their results, cut off marks, and final answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Steps to download SSE/ SFS result 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE/ SFS result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSE result 2024.

Direct link to SFS result 2024.

Direct link to SSE cut off marks 2024.

Direct link to SFS cut off marks 2024.

Direct link to SSE/ SFS final answer key 2024.