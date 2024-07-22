Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has once again postponed the examination dates for the Group 2 Services Exam 2022. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted in December 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and 8, 2024.

“The dates on which the Group – II exam would be conducted in the month of December, 2024 would be announced later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the answer keys for the Hostel Welfare Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and candidate response sheets from the official website tspsc.gov.in . The Hostel Welfare Officer exam 2023 was conducted from June 24 to 29, 2024.

Candidates can submit objections from July 23 to 27, 2024. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 549 Hostel Welfare Officer vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to download TSPSC Provisional answer key.