The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the final results for the post of the Sub Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. & Police Sub-Inspector in Vigilance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 03/2023). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The physical efficiency test (PET) round will be held on July 16 for a total of 384 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Steps to download SI Prohibition final result 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on the SI Prohibition 2023 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI Prohibition final result 2023.