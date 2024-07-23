SBI application ends tomorrow for Manager, Sr VP and other posts at sbi.co.in; apply link here
The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Manager, Senior Vice President, Assistant Vice President, and Deputy Manager under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/10 tomorrow, July 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750. No fees/ intimation charges is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for Manager, Sr VP, Asst VP and other posts
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
On the homepage, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON REGULAR & CONTRACTUAL BASIS under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/10”
Now click on the apply link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.