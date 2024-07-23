The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has extended the window for Test City/Centre selection for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2024 ). Candidates who registered for the exam can select their exam centres from the official website nbe.edu.in till 11.55 PM today, July 23.

The NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.



The test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024 which was to be held on 23rd June 2024 shall no longer be valid.

“It has been noted that few candidates are yet to submit their test city choices. In order to enable them to submit their choices, the test city selection window has been extended by a day till 23rd July 2024 (11:55 PM). No further extension shall be granted,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the Centre list for NEET PG 2024.

Steps to choose exam city for NEET PG

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2024 tab Login to the candidate portal and proceed Click on the link to enter Test City Preference and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to submit NEET PG Test City preference.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.