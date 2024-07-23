The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key of Drugs Inspector posts (Advt. No. 55/2023-24). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 31. The exam was conducted on July 21, 2024.

“All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published here with on the website. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Steps to download Drugs Inspector answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Drug Inspector answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Drug Inspector answer key 2024.