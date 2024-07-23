The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics, General State Service, Class-1 (Advt No. 83/2023-24). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on March 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 Assistant Professor vacancies. The applicants will be recruited on the basis of the Prelim + Interview round.

Steps to download Asst Professor final answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Professor final answer key.