CUET UG provisional answer key 2024 out for July 19 exam; download link here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 re-test. Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by 11.00 PM today, July 23. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The re-test was conducted on July 19 in 38 cities across India and 1 city outside India for 866 candidates.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CUET UG answer key 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG re-test answer key 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CUET UG answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.