The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon close the application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments (Specialty) of State Medical College & Hospitals. (Advt. Nos. 34/2024 to 56/2024). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till July 26, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1339 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for State’s SC/ST/Female/PWD category candidates is Rs 25, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to other category candidates. The applicants will also have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as Biometric Fee.

Steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register yourself on the candidate portal and proceed Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

