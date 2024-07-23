The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, will commence the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025) on August 24. The applicants will be able to apply for the exam on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in till September 26 without a late fee.

The last date to submit the form with a late fee is October 7, 2024. GATE 2025 will be conducted from February 1 to 16, 2025.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati , IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Application Fee Category Regular Period (24th August to 26th September 2024) During the extended period (27th September to 7th October 2024) Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) 900 1400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) 1800 2300

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.

