The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer, Government Polytechnic and Assistant Research Officer, P.W.D. (Group ‘B’) Exam-2024. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till August 12, 2024.

The application correction window will open from August 18 to 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 526 vacancies, of which 525 posts are for Lecturer and 1 for ARO.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category, State’s OBC, and State’s EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST category candidates. A fee of Rs 22.30 is applicable to State’s PWD category.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the Lecturer/ ARO registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay a fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

