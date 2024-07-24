ICSI CRC Executive recruitment begins; here’s the direct link to apply
Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website icsi.edu till August 8, 2024.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the online application process for Central Registration Centre (CRC) Executive Executives posts (on contractual basis). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website icsi.edu till August 8, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill upto 30 CRC vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit : Upto 31 years as on July 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification : Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.
Direct link to CRC recruitment notice 2024.
Steps to apply for CRC Executive posts 2024
Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in
Click on the CRC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) at Manesar application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.