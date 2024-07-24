The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test ( AFCAT 02/2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

AFCAT 02/2024 examination will be conducted from August 9 to 11, 2024. A total of 304 vacancies have been notified.

“Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the admit card,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2024

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 02/2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

