The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) is likely to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2024 or FMGE June 2024 score cards today, July 24. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website natboard.edu.in . Earlier, the FMGE June 2024 results were declared.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-June 2024 Session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 24th July, 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

FMGE June 2024 was conducted on July 6, 2024.

Steps to download FMGE June 2024 score card

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the FMGE tab Click on the FMGE June 2024 score card link Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference