The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ctet.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per suggestion. The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 was conducted on July 7, 2024.

Steps to download CTET July 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET July answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CTET July answer key 2024.