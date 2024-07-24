The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will today, July 24, close the application window for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 or CGL 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.gov.in . The last date to submit the fee is July 25, 2024.

The application correction window will open from August 10 to 11. The tentative schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is Sep-Oct, 2024. The tentative schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) is December, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.

Here’s the CGL Exam notification 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL 2024

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Apply tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference