The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the preliminary answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Specialist Recruitment Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 26, 2024. The CHSL Preliminary Exam 2024 was conducted on July 21 in a single session — 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 posts in the Commission.

Steps to download OSSC CHSL answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to OSSC CHSL answer key 2024.