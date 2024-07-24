The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has commenced the online registrations for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (UTET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ukutet.com till August 17, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is August 19.

The application correction window will open from August 20 to 22, 2024. UTET 2024 will be conducted on October 26 — UTET-I from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and UTET-II from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category UTET-I or UTET-II UTET-I and UTET-II General/ OBC Rs 600 Rs 1000 SC/ ST/ PWD Rs 300 Rs 500

Steps to register for UTET 2024

Visit the official website ukutet.com On the homepage, click on the UTET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UTET 2024.