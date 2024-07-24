The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Cyber Security Expert on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.pnbindia.in till August 19, 2024. The application window will open shortly.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting of applications followed by Personal Interview.