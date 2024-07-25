The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male/ Female) (Main) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

The UPPSC Staff Nurse Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2024. The UPPSC Staff Nurse Preliminary exam was conducted on December 19, 2023 at five districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Meerut. The UPPSC results were declared on February 20 and a total of 3962 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main examination.



The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 vacancies.

Steps to download UPPSC Staff Nurse admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link to download Staff Nurse Mains admit card Key in your registration details and proceed to View the admit card Check your details and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Staff Nurse (Male) admit card 2024.

Direct link to download Staff Nurse (Female) admit card 2024.