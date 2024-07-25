The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) is likely to release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ) round 2 seat allotment result today, July 25. Once out, eligible candidates can check and download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 26 to 30, 2024. Seat withdrawal against round 2 can be done on August 1, 2024. The round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 5.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Direct link to JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule.

Steps to download JEECUP 2024 round 2 seat allotment result

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEECUP 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the seat allotment result Take a printout for future reference