The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Anesthesia Specialist. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 13 (from 12.00 Noon onwards). The last date to apply for the posts is September 12 (upto 12.00 Noon).

The application correction/edit window will be open from August 16 to September 14. Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 50 to utilize the correction/edit facility. The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 175 vacancies to the post of Anesthesia Specialists in MP Government Hospitals.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to all other categories.