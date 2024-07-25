OSSC CGL Prelims admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group- Specialist Posts/ Services 2023 Prelims admit card today, July 25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The CGL Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 8 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The Paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. There shall be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.
Steps to download CGLRE Specialist post admit card
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CGL Prelims admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.