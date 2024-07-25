The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Inspector (Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website appsc.gov.in till August 23, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8 Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 35 year as on August 23, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Technology in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Civil/ Electronics and Communication Engineering or B.Sc. with Physics from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidate and Rs 200 for other applicants. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fees.

Steps to apply for Inspector posts 2024

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Inspector application link Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference