The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has announced the result of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the HPAS Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

The applicants will have to register for the HPAS Main exam from July 27 to August 16, 2024.

“…all qualified candidates have to apply afresh for the HPAS (Main) Examination, 2024 for which the link will be activated by 27/07/2024. The closing date for submitting online applications for the Main Examination has been fixed as 16/08/2024. Important instructions for filling up of the online application forms will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HPAS Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HPAS Prelims result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HPAS Prelims result 2024.

Direct link to HPAS Prelims final answer key 2024.