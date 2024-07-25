The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 re-test. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

The re-test was conducted on July 19 in 38 cities across India and 1 city outside India for 866 candidates.

Steps to download CUET UG final answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET UG re-test final answer key 2024 link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET UG final answer key 2024.