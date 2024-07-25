The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Gynaecology Specialist 2024 (Advt. No. 06/2024). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 13 to September 12, 2024.

The applicants can make changes to their forms from August 16 to September 14 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per modification. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 207 Gynaecology Specialist posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Gynaecology Specialist notification 2024.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Once live, click on the MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist apply link Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference