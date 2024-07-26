BPSC Vice Principal admit card 2024 released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the written exam admit card for the Vice in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Written (Objective) Competitive Examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.
Steps to download Vice Principal admit card 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab
Go to the candidate login tab
Key in your details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.