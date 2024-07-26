The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the Radiologist posts (Advt. No. 07/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 13 to September 12, 2024.

The applicants can make changes to their forms from August 16 to September 14 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per modification. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Radiologist posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to all other categories.