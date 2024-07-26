The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key of the Assistant Training Officer 2024 exam (ATO 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The ATO Preliminary Exam 2024 was conducted on July 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.

Steps to download ATO final answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the ATO final answer key Take a printout for future reference

