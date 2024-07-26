The Karnataka Examinations Authority ( K EA ) has released the admit card for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

PGCET 2024 will be conducted on August 4 in two sessions — MCA (from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and MBA (from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM). Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 13th and 14th, 2024.

The exam will be held for admissions to 1st year/ 1st semester MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PGCET 2024 admit cards

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage click on the PGCET 2024 admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PGCET 2024 admit card.