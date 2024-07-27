Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Child Development Project Officer Mains examination under Advt No 21/2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 4 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CDPO Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDPO Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDPO Mains admit card 2024.