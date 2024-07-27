JPSC CDPO Mains admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for the Child Development Project Officer Mains examination under Advt No 21/2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 4 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CDPO Mains admit card 2024
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CDPO Mains admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CDPO Mains admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.