The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Chemical Supervisor (Research) and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website indianrailways.gov.in from July 30 to August 29, 2024.

The correction window will open from August 20 September 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7951 posts.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories I Communities of Candidates Fee For all candidates (except categories mentioned below at SI. No. 2). Out of this fee of ₹500/-, an amount of ₹400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.

Rs 500 For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC). (Caution to Candidates: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS). This fee of ₹250/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.



Rs 250

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-I), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.