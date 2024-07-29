The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the detailed exam schedule of the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) post in the Horticulture Directorate under the Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The written (objective) competitive examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 and 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

The admit card will be released a week before the commencement of the exam.

Direct link to BHO exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for the post of Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The written exam will be conducted on August 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.