The Indian Navy will conclude the online application process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024) this Friday, August 2. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website incet.cbt-exam.in till 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy.

Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff - 16 posts

Fireman - 444 posts

Tradesman Mate - 161 posts

Pest Control Worker - 18 posts

Fire Engine Driver - 58 posts

Cook - 9 posts

Chargeman (various disciplines) - 29 posts

Scientific Assistant - 4 posts

Draughtsman (Construction) - 2 posts

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, exam syllabus, exam patter, scheme of exam, reservation/relaxation and other details in the official notification below:

Here’s the INCET 01/2024 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 295, while SC/ST candidates are exempt from the exam fee.

Steps to register for INCET 2024

Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in Read the notification carefully and register yourself on the candidate portal Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Navy Civilian recruitment.