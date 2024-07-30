The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has declared the results for the CA Foundation courses June Session 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icai.nic.in .

The CA Foundation exam was held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.

“A total of 91900 students appeared for the test, of whom 13,749 or 14.96% have passed. Male candidates have outperformed female candidates in the CA Foundation examination. The pass percentage of Male candidates is 15.66% whereas the pass percentage of female candidates is 14.14%”, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download CA Foundation results

Visit the official website icai.nic.in On the homepage, click on ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 result link Key in your roll number and registration details to proceed The CA Foundation June session results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CA Foundation results June 2024.